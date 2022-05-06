Tamannaah Bhatia gives fans a sneak peek of her Friday workout & it's bound to leave you inspired; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is one if the fittest actors in the South. From sweating it out at the gym to opting for a home workout, the F3 star never fails to leave fans inspired with her dedication to staying healthy and fit. And today, the gorgeous star revealed the fitness secret to everyone and left all inspired.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video of her fitness and she believes like life, one needs to slow down in this fast-paced world to work out too. In the video, she is seen doing some basic stretch exercises, squats and pull-ups. Tamannaah's fitness routine of the day and well, seeing it fans surely would be inspired to hit the gym.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "'If you really want to savor life, really want to enjoy the moment, it is when you slow down'. Miss B and her beliefs."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia will next make an appearance on the silver screens with her comedy ride, F3 on 27 May. She will be seen alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 blockbuster drama, F2: Fun and Frustration. She will also play the lead in Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Satyadev has been paired opposite the actress in the film. The movie is the remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail.

Tamannaah Bhatia has wrapped up shooting for her next with Madhur Bhandarkar. The Hindi drama titled Babli Bouncer, is set in Asola Fatehpur, known as the 'bouncer town' of North India