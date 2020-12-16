Tamannaah Bhatia gives us cues to ace in sports outfit as she gets spotted in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently made the headlines after recovering from COVID 19, was spotted is a sporty outfit.

Tamannaah is one of the celebrities from the South entertainment industry who is being spotted very often after the lockdown is lifted. While her airport visits have become more frequent than ever, she has now been spotted in a sporty outfit. She was seen in a black stringy sports top and paired it with pastel yoga pants. She gave it a final touch by adding a layer of pastel jacket and gave us cues to ace a sporty outfit.

On the work front, the Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, remake of Love Mocktail titled Gurthunda Seethakalam and Andhadhun’s Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with The November Story.

See the photos here:

In the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, Tamannaah Bhatia will play 's role, while Nabha Natesh has been roped in to fill Radhika Apte's shoes from the original. Andhadhun Telugu remake had been the talk of the town since a very long time. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sresth Movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar is onboard as the music director for the film. A while back, Nithiin shared his photo from the sets of the film while revealing that the makers have started with the shooting process. It is expected that more details about the film’s progress will be announced by the makers soon.

