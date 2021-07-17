Tamannaah Bhatia glams up her black dress with glittery makeup look in latest PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared photos of herself in a black dress and glittery makeup by setting major fashion goals.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and versatile beauties in Tollywood. She steadily paved a niche for herself in the industry by being a part of the magnum opus Baahubali (2015) to the latest November (2021), a new crime thriller web series. Besides rocking the big screens Tamannaah is all set to entertain the audience with her massive entry into one of the most popular cooking shows MasterChef. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and shared a few selfies of herself, where she can be seen looking glamorous. Clad in a black dress, Tamannaah's eye makeup and dewy look deserves all the attention. The subtle yet glittery makeup look seems to be a new favourite of Tamannaah as she has been posting many such photos. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The actress will also feature alongside Satya Dev for the Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film, Love Mocktail, which is titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

