Tamannaah Bhatia glimmers in red as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport; PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most loved actresses in India, who has been a part of some of India’s biggest films, the biggest of them all being Baahubali. She has an impeccable sense of fashion and she never shies away from experimenting with her style statement. Whether it is a photoshoot, a casual outing, or any other work project, Tamannaah Bhatia always seems to be in style. Yet again, the actress stole the limelight with her stunning look in a red dress as she got papped at the airport yesterday night.



Tamannaah Bhatia was papped at the Mumbai airport yesterday night and she was able to get the attention of the shutterbugs. The actress looked very beautiful in her printed red t-shirt and denim jeans. She graced the paparazzi with a wide smile and also let them take photos of her, after which she headed out. On her way, she also let fans and admirers click selfies with her and was very kind to each of them. The actress has been very busy with her work commitments and has been travelling back and forth to do justice to each project.

Have a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s photos from the airport:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration, a sequel to 2019 blockbuster F2: Fun and Frustration. The film released in theatres on May 27, 2022 and was much loved by its audience. The actress will feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. She also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

