Tamannaah Bhatia goes all green with a luxe bag at airport; Rashmika Mandanna looks stylish in comfy attire

Tamannaah Bhatia went all green with her look as she got clicked at the airport. The actress wore baggy green jeans, paired up with a spaghetti top and topped off with a printed jacket. She opted for a no-makeup look and carried a luxe bag, and white sneakers to round off the stylish attire.

Airports are the most happening place, where celebs often get papped. Today, was no different. Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna were clicked at Mumbai airport. The duo made a strong case for stylish yet comfy airport looks.

Rashmika Mandanna was also clicked at the airport. The actress opted for a comfy look in a white sweatshirt paired up with denim jeans. She left her tresses open, kept the makeup very simple and added luxe accessories like sunglasses and bag. The actress rounded off the look with white sneakers. Such a basic, comfy yet stylish airport look.

Professional front

Tamannaah Bhatia is playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and others as well. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. She also has a Malayalam film Bandra co-starring actor Dileep. The film will feature Tamannaah in the Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi.

Tam is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Sunkara Ramabrahmam under their banner AK Entertainments.

Rashmika Mandanna will be back as Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa 2 has begun and is expected to be bigger than the first part. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After that, the actress is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next outing.