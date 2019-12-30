Tamannaah Bhatia & Gopichand's sports drama completes its first schedule; Read details

The gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia last featured in the magnum opus, titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress is expected to play the role of a Kabaddi coach in the upcoming sports drama.

The stunning actress Tamannaah Bhatia who featured in the films like Petromax and Devi will now star in a sports drama. This film will also feature actor Gopichand, who starred in the film called ‘Chanakya.' Now, the director of the yet to be titled film Sampath Nandi has announced on his official Twitter handle that the film's cast and crew has finished shooting the first schedule of the film. There are a lot of expectations riding on this film as it is believed to have a strong cast and story line. The director Sampath Nandi said in his tweet that he has shot some amazing and stunning sequences for the film.

The gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia last featured in the magnum opus, titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The south siren Tamannaah Bhatia received a lot of praise for her performance in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia is expected to play the role of a Kabaddi coach in the upcoming sports drama. There is no official word out yet from the makers about the role that the Devi actress is playing. More details about the Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand's film are waited.

It’s a wrap of 15 days of first schedule. Shot some amazing stuff with my coach n Kabaddi team! Our happy faces should say it all #Gopichand28 #Tamannaah #SrinivasaaSilverscreen pic.twitter.com/EkcI66B4wR — Sampath Nandi (IamSampathNandi) December 29, 2019

The director of the film Sampath Nandi has previously worked along with south actor Gopichand in a film called Goutham Nanda. The sultry diva, Tamannaah Bhatia also has worked with the director in a film called Bengal Tiger. The fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film on big screen as it is expected to have an interesting story line.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a metallic ensemble)

Credits :Twitter

Read More