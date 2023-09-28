Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to viral song as she cuddles her pet dog Ginger in new Instagram post; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia has been part of many exciting projects throughout the year. Even though a few of her releases turned out to be better received than others, overall, the actress has had a very busy 2023. Amidst her super tight schedule, Tamannaah never holds back from sharing candid glimpses of her personal life with fans. Recently, the actress posted snaps from the free time that she spent with her makeup artist and friend Billy Manik.

Both of them shared a joint post of Tamannaah's candid moments with her pet dog, Ginger. In the shared video, the actress can be seen lip-syncing to Mehmood J’s Tusi moty moty o. Tamannaah can be seen pointing at her dog and having a jovial time in the shared glimpse. Fans have been overwhelmed with the adorable content that the actress chose to let them in on.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a video with her pet dog Ginger

The actress shared the video of herself and her pet dog Ginger along with the caption, ‘No Mote…. Only Totte #randomhumor #coffeeffects #massiontheloose #gingermanik’ Fans of the Jailer actress soon rushed to the comments section and shared their love for her.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s professional front

In many recent interviews, Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken at length about the variety of work that she is being offered at the moment. The actress is being approached for films and series across languages. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah talked about her happiness at being offered exciting projects in an equally exciting phase of her career. She said, “I feel there is only one life, and I want to do everything that I can. Being an actor is something that I have enjoyed the most. This is one thing that I wake up and love doing. It’s an amazing time, and I am just trying to make the most of it.”

She also added, “I think when I was a young kid, I was just a fan of so many brilliant women like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi Ma'am, Karisma Kapoor... these were my idols when I started. I just knew that I want to be like them.” Over the years, Tamannaah has established a successful career for herself by breaking the boundaries of language and being part of movies made across states.

