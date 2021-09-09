Tamannaah Bhatia to Hansika Motwani: Celeb approved ethnic wear for Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 right around the corner, we are sure you must be digging your closet or surfing the internet to dress up for the festivity. Hence, we thought why not come to your rescue with some desi outfits. What better south actresses approved outfits for the festival. All the actresses look their best in every traditional outfit and these ultimate beautiful looks are proof.

Here are 5 desi outfits from Tamannaah Bhatia, Hansika Motwani, Kajal Aggarwal and others, where they slipped into classic Indian clothes and looked like a million dollars. Well, thanks to the Indian traditional clothes, we have various options to choose from according to our comfort. Be it an Ankarali dress or Pattu saree, we have got you covered with every outfit. The actresses also give a modern touch to their traditional outfits with accessories and makeup. Now, with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, we'd love to know the look you'd love to recreate. Take a look at these indian outfits:

Kanchipuram pattu saree

Festivals are no less than weddings for us Indians. Being an Indian woman, how can we not love sarees right? Take cues from this perfect festive look of Tamannaah Bhatia, pink pattu saree, gold jewellery and sleek bun hairstyle.

Sharara suit

Ganesh festival goes all day long and for some women, comfort comes first. We get it, this outfit by Pooja Hegde is top-notch, if you want to be comfortable yet stylish.

Lehenga

Pastel sky above your head and pastel outfit on you. Perfect right? This lehenga outfit of Hansika Motwani with a sleek hairstyle and simple makeup can make your festive day a little special with compliments.

Half saree

With saree, half saree is a go-to Indian outfit for any South Indian woman. As it gives a modern twist to the traditional look and gold jewellery with it, is nothing but a dream look. Take cues from Nabha Natesh.

Anarkali dress

Anarkali dress gives a grand touch. This Anarkali dress of Kajal Aggarwal is perfect if you want to shine bright for the festival.