Tamannaah Bhatia is a happy soul as she relaxes at home during lockdown; See PHOTO

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest candid picture sends her fans into a frenzy as she sits back and relaxes at her home amidst the lockdown period. Check it out.

Tamannaah Bhatia definitely does not need any introduction. The Southern beauty can make anyone go down on their knees with her suave personality. She has appeared in multiple movies till date most of which have been declared hits at the box office. Interestingly, Tamannaah enjoys a massive fan following not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. The actress is frequently active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life.

In between all of this, Tamannaah has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is worth a glimpse for all her fans. The Seetimaarr actress is seen sitting on a bean bag while striking a candid pose for the camera. She looks amazing as she can be seen wearing a loose orange-colored t-shirt dress. The gorgeous diva has also added a thoughtful caption along with the post that reads, “Wake me up when it’s all over.”

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time in the Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan that has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The actress will then be seen in the Telugu sports action drama titled Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand and Bhumika Chawla that has been directed by Sampath Nandi. She has one more movie lined up which is titled That is Mahalakshmi. It is an official remake of the 2014 starrer Queen.

