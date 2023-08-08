Tamannaah Bhatia has a lighthearted interaction with paps about boyfriend Vijay Varma’s Kaavaalaa reel; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia has been everywhere lately, thanks to Kaavaalaa. The year has been exciting for the actress on both the personal and professional fronts. The actress ventured into newer territories in her career this year. She also created a lot of noise for the song Kaavaalaa from Jailer.

The song has been literally everywhere since its release. Kaavaalaa also doubled the buzz surrounding Rajinikanth’s Jailer, even though the film was already among the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, in an interaction with the photographers, Tamannaah was congratulated for her song becoming a megahit. Their interaction was sweet and also had a mention of the Ayan actress’s boyfriend, Vijay Varma.

Photographers let Tamannaah know that her boyfriend Vijay Varma has made a reel for Kaavaalaa

Tamannaah Bhatia has a fun-filled conversation with the photographers regarding Kaavaalaa

The photographers engaged in a conversation with Tamannaah about her latest song, Kaavaalaa, and congratulated her for it. Along with this, they also informed her that Vijay Varma had made a reel for the song.

They also informed her before she got into the car that they would also be making a reel for the song. Tamannaah, in a candid manner, proceeded to inquire with them about when they were planning to make the reel. All in all, the conversation was definitely fun and lighthearted.

Previously, the actress had also danced with a media person in the airport for the song Kaavaalaa. It is hard to scroll through social media without even a single mention of the song. Such is the impact that the song has managed to create across the country. The Hindi version of Kaavaalaa was also released in the meantime. The song was called Tu Aa Dilbara.

Other than Tamannaah, the film also stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Mirnaa Menon. It will have to be seen whether the film will have the same impact on the audience as Kaavaalaa and the subsequent songs of Jailer.

There are only a few days remaining before the film’s release, but the response has been on a different level. The unique combination of Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar has been looked forward to by all Tamil cinema lovers.

Coming back to Tamannaah, Jailer is not the only mass entertainer she is a part of at the moment. The actress is also starring alongside Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar.

