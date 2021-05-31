  1. Home
Tamannaah Bhatia on helping people amid COVID 19: Why should I be showcasing? I don’t connect that way

South star Tamannaah Bhatia has voiced her opinion on the ‘pressure’ actors are under during the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.
The second wave of Coronavirus led to a spike in cases and in the last few weeks, the country has been in havoc. Amid these unprecedented times, several Bollywood actors have taken to their social media handles to extend their support for patients battling the deadly virus. Celebrities have started fundraisers, arranged for medical aid like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and hospital beds, and amplified requests for resources on their respective platforms. Now, South star Tamannaah Bhatia has voiced her opinion on the ‘pressure’ actors are under during the pandemic.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said she doesn’t like talking about helping people in need. She expressed that in these trying times, there has been pressure on stars to share their act of goodness. “I don’t like talking about it because it doesn’t make sense to me as to if I’m busy helping someone, why should I be showcasing? I don’t connect that way,” she said. The actress also explained that most people believe actors have a lot of money. However, she added that they’re like everyone else.

Tamannaah also said that actors have to work hard to earn their living. She further elaborated that people tend to have expectations from celebrities because of these notions. “Someone has not just given it to us. Some people have all these notions and, and hence, they have these expectations as well. Somewhere, I feel, they confuse the image that they see on screen to what they are as people,” she explained.

