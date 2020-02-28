Tamannaah Bhatia: Here is a list of movie line ups of the Petromax actress in 2020

Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has some interesting projects lined up this year. Let us have a quick look at them.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. The stunning beauty wins the hearts of audiences through her stellar performances in almost every movie. Tamannaah knows how to nail everything with perfection – be it her acting prowess or be it her unique style statements and outfits and there is no second doubt about this fact.

Now, talking about her movies, Tamannaah had an amazing run at the box office last year with most of her movies termed as super hits. She had appeared in a total number of seven movies last year much to the excitement of her fans. Well, Tamannaah’s kitty is currently filled up with many other interesting projects which are scheduled to be released this year. We are pretty sure that the Action actress will have a stellar 2020 too!

Here is a list of the upcoming movies of Tamannaah Bhatia which are scheduled to be released in 2020:

Seetimaarr

Tamannaah will be paired up opposite the Macho star Gopichand for the upcoming movie titled Seetimaarr. This is for the first time that Tamannaah will be collaborating with Gopichand for a movie and we are pretty sure that their fresh chemistry will be a treat to watch on the big screen. It is a sports drama that has been directed by Sampath Nandi and is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi.

Bole Chudiyan

As we all know, Tamannaah has tried her hands in some Bollywood movies too. However, the Petromax actress has not been able to achieve the same amount of success here unlike down in the South. But now she is back to B-town again with new hopes and will be starring in the movie Bole Chudiyan. The best part is that she has been paired up opposite promising actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. It has been produced by Rajesh Bhatia and is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

That is Mahalakshmi

If you happen to be a great fan of the 2014 starrer Queen, then this Telugu drama is a must-watch for you. That is Mahalakshmi is an official remake of Queen and will feature Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. It happens to be Tamannaah’s one of the most awaited movies this year which has been produced by Manu Kumaran and is directed by Prashanth Varma.

