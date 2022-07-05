Tamannaah Bhatia hints at a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather; Deets inside

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actress, who is not only known for acting prowess but also for her impeccable dance moves. Mahesh Babu to Jr NTR, she has danced with every best hero and gave blockbuster songs. The actress doesn't shy away from doing special dance numbers in movies. Previously she did special dance numbers like Swing Zara, Daang Daang, Kodthe and others, which became blockbuster chartbusters. Now, yet again, seems like she is gearing up for another dance number with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi

During an interaction session with fans on Twitter, Tamannaah Bhatia hinted at a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather. A fan asked if they can we expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. The actress didn't denu but infact hinted that audiences will not be disappointed. She replied, "I promise you that you will not be disappointed." Well, if this turns out to be true, then it sure will be visual treat watching two best dances, Tamannaah and Chiranjeevi shake a leg together.

Another user what is he a character that remains most special for her as an actor till date, Tamannaah Bhatia replied, "I really enjoyed playing shubhashini from Dharmadhurai and Avantika from Baahubali." The actress also revealed that playing a boy character in F3 was really challenging for her. She received a lot of appreciation for her boy act opposite Sonal Chauhan in F3: Fun and Fristation, which became blockbuster hit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic film Gurthunda Seethakalam opposite Satyadev. It is now one of the most awaited films and is the remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. She will be a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial Babli Bouncer and Arunima Sharma's web series Jee Karda.