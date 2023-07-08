Tamannaah Bhatia hops on Kaavaalaa song trend, performs hook step; Fans can't get enough of her moves

Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has made everyone grooving to the beats. The hook step has already caught the Internet's attention and has become a trend. The actress couldn't help but groove on her song too as she dropped a video of performing on the song.

On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a reel of performing the hook step on her viral song Kaavaalaa. She is seen slaying the dance moves with perfect expression in the video. The actress was also accompanied by two other dancers in the background as she showcased the hook step and asked everyone to join the trend as well. The video is going viral on social media and fans are going gaga over her performance.

Sharing the reel, she wrote, She wrote in the caption, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa."

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Kaavaalaa song from Jailer

On July 6, the first single Kaavaalaa from Jailer was released on social media and became an instant hit. Yet again, Tamannaah made audiences hooked to the screen with her sensuous looks, dance moves and expression. The cherry on the cake was Rajinikanth's appearance in the song, doing the hook step with the actress. It is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. On the other hand, the lyrics of the song are penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the best dancers in the South. She can literally dance with anyone and kill it. The stunner is known for songs like Jokae in Yash’s big hit KGF, Swing Zara, Kodthe, and Bachelor Babu. The Kaavaalaa song marks her fifth special dance number.

About Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Jailer is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, 2023.

