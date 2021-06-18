Tamannaah Bhatia to host MasterChef Telugu first season?

Reports suggest that the makers initially considered several celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati to host the show.

It was revealed recently that the Tamil reality show MasterChef’s first season will be hosted by versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi. Now, at a time when reports about Telugu Master Chef are coming, a new piece of information has come up stating that the show will be hosted by Tamannaah Bhatia. However, an official confirmation on this is awaited at the moment. Hearsay has that the show will be shot in a special sets constructed in Bengaluru and the shooting is likely to be commenced from July.

Apparently, the makers of the series have considered many popular actors for the show including Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati but finalised to have Tamannaah as the host. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.

She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made by the makers soon. She was last seen playing the leading lady in the film Seetimaar.

