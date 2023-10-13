Tamannaah Bhatia is 'mentally still in Switzerland'; shares unseen sunkissed photo from the trip

Tamannaah Bhatia, who had a great 2023 year with some big OTT and theatrical releases, has shared an unseen sunkissed photo of herself clicked at the airport. She recently returned from a lavish Switzerland holiday and her photos will surely ignite your wanderlust.

The Jailer actress, who had back-to-back releases this year, took a well-deserved break to recharge and relax. However, she is ‘mentally still in switzerland’ and her latest photo is proof.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself sporting a chic black denim ensemble along with striking red sunglasses. The photo was captured within an airport while she was heading to her trip.

The photo caption read, "Mentally still in Switzerland... A trip full of chocolates, cheese, and beautiful mountains…”

More about Tamannaah Bhatia's vacation to Switzerland

Tamannaah's vacation Instagram stories gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into her vibrant holiday in Switzerland. She was spotted visiting the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich, a popular tourist attraction.

Here’s a video of Tamannaah enjoying her early morning workout while on vacation:

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Tamannaah was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The film was a massive commercial success. She was also seen on the Hindi OTT show, Aakhri Sach, a crime investigative thriller television series on Disney+ Hotstar, directed by Robbie Grewal.

The series has Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, in which she plays a police officer, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjiv Chopra playing key characters.

Her upcoming projects include the Malayalam film Bandra with Dileep, the Tamil film Aranmanai 4, and the Bollywood film Vedaa with John Abraham.

