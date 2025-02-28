Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal to be questioned by Puducherry police in Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case; REPORTS

South actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal have grabbed the spotlight recently for all the wrong reasons. The two are likely to be summoned by the Puducherry police officials for questioning over a massive cryptocurrency fraud case which has now been nabbed.

As per a report by 123 Telugu, the fraud was carried out by the Coimbatore-based company that was launched in 2022, by allegedly deceiving investors with a promise of high returns, resulting in massive losses for the individuals worth crores.

Speaking about Tamannaah and Kajal’s link with the matter, while the former had attended the launch event of the company, the latter on the other hand, attended another corporate event for the same company, during which top investors were handed out expensive rewards.

Due to their involvement, the police have sought clarification from Kajal and Tamannaah if they were merely endorsing the events for the company or if they had any financial involvement whatsoever.

Based on initial findings of the ongoing investigation, around 10 people from Puducherry alone have lost more than Rs. 2.4 crores, while another retired government employee has claimed to be defrauded on a whopping Rs. 40 crores.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment and there is yet to be any official statement on the matter from both the actresses’ sides.

In other news, both Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal have an impressive line-up of films ahead.

Talking about Tamannaah, she recently attended a grand teaser launch event for her upcoming Telugu movie Odela 2 during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025.

On the other hand, Kajal will be next starring in the Salman Khan movie Sikandar. Other than that, she is also pulling off a special cameo as Devi Parvati in Vishnu Manchu’s forthcoming film Kannappa.