Tamannaah Bhatia & Kajal Aggarwal win the internet as they strike quirky poses in a few throwback PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal's throwback pictures are worth a glimpse for all their fans. Check out the pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the South film industry. The divas have proved their mettle by showcasing their acting prowess in whatever movies they have acted in till date. And the best part is that, they have made a place for themselves in the Bollywood film industry by appearing in some of the movies there. They will soon be seen doing new and interesting projects after the end of lockdown.

In between all of this, we have come across a few throwback pictures of both the actresses which deserve the attention of their fans. Tamannaah Bhatia looks pretty in a yellow off-shoulder dress as she strikes a pose for the camera. Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, is seen wearing printed white dress with dramatic sleeves and matching heels. The two divas are seen striking cool poses together in these pictures which will surely sends fans into a frenzy.

Check out the throwback pictures below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in the Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyaan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will then feature in the sports drama Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. Tamannaah has one more movie lined up, That is Mahalakhsmi. Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, also has a Bollywood movie lined up which is Mumbai Saga. She will then be seen in Paris Paris and Indian 2 that is slated to release next year.

Credits :Instagram

