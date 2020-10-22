Tamannaah Bhatia keeps her look super formal as she is spotted in the airport; See PHOTOS

In the photos which were taken at the airport, Tamannaah was seen in formal wear and paired it with canvas shoes.

A couple of days back, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Hyderabad airport after she recovered from COVID 19 and after completing her quarantine. Well, it goes without saying that Tam looked pretty in a blue formal suit and a white shirt. She paired it with canvas shoes. She was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked her photos after stepping out of her car. Earlier this month, she made the headlines after revealing that she was tested positive for COVID 19.

On October 5, Tamannaah took to Instagram and revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. After being discharged, she completed 14 days quarantine period before resuming the shoot of her upcoming film. Talking about it, she wrote, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged.”

See her photos here:

On the work front, the Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including, Seetimaar, Love Mocktail remake 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

