Tamannaah Bhatia looks beautiful in blue ethnic suit as she seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja; PICS

Bollywood and South star Tamannaah Bhatia visited the popular Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai, during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh festival. The actress look beyond beautiful in a sky blue ethnic suit as she seeks blessings from Lord Ganesh. She was accompanied by her film Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for an ethnic blue suit that features mirror work embroidery design near collar and floral print. She kept her make up very basic with red bindi and tied her hair into a bun. Statement silver jewelry added the right amount of oomph to the festive look, which is total steal worthy.

Take a look at the pics here:

Tamannaah Bhatia's Babli Bouncer is a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur. Babli Bouncer is slated to release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

In South, She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam on the 23rd of September. The actress is paired up opposite Satya Dev in the romantic film.Made under the direction of Nagasekhar, Gurthunda Seethakalam is an official Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The stunner also also hinted at a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Pooja Hegde bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; Shares PIC

A day ago, Tamannaah Bhatia announced her Mollywood debut with actor Dileep with an upcoming film, tentatively titled D147. It is directed by Arun Gopy and bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith. D147 is written by Udaykrishna. The film was officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony.