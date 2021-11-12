Tamannaah Bhatia looks breathtaking in a yellow ruffle saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia is shining as bright as the sun in a simple yet elegant yellow saree by Asal By Abu Sandeep. For the launch ceremony of Bhola Shankar, Tamannaah opted for a saree having a ruffle border which she teamed with a heavily embroidered blouse. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Sye Raa actress accessorised her look with statement earrings and a giant ring.

Tamannaah Bhatia tied her hair in a loose low bun and kept her makeup as minimal as she could with glossy lips. Tamannaah Bhatia gives us a perfect style inspiration as the wedding season dawns upon us. It's time to let your clothes do all the talking. Check out Tam's look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev and Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar.

To be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bhola Shankar will see the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.