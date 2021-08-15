Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a diva in a black gown; Says 'too glam to give a damn'

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the South Indian and Hindi film industries. The actress who is shooting for MasterChef Telugu has posted a photo of hers in a stunning black gown and she looks every bit like a diva. She casts a magical spell in her latest look in a glittery gown and we cannot get our eyes off her.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tam styled her look with her hair tied in half and in soft curls. She is looking every bit gorgeous in it. Clearly, the caption for her photo speaks volumes about her gorgeous look. The Sye Raa actress has taken her fashion quotient a notch up yet again. Check out her latest look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is shooting for MasterChef Telugu. Tamannaah Bhatia also has projects like Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake alongside actor Nithiin.

