Tamannaah Bhatia looks dreamy in a pink dress as she poses for an adorable photo; Take a look

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made the headlines after she announced that she will be hosting the Telugu reality show, MasterChef.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made the headlines when she revealed that she will be hosting the Telugu reality show MasterChef. Now, she has won the internet with her latest adorable photo in a pink dress. Sharing the photo, Tam wrote, “I study rainbows”. Sharing the photo, she gave her followers, some major style goals. Before this, she shared a photo in a shiny sequined dress while giving us a glimpse of the sets of MasterChef Telugu.

Sharing it, the stunner wrote, “Coming soon...” Hearsay has that the makers of the series had earlier considered many popular actors for the show including Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati before finalising to have Tamannaah as the host. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead.

Titled Master, the film will have her reprising 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. Apart from Maestro, she also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. A sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, the upcoming Telugu film is being produced by Dil Raju under his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made by the makers soon. She was last seen playing the leading lady in the film Seetimaar.

