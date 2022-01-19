Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a million bucks in black jeans and denim jacket and we cannot stop looking

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai today. The Baahubali star was seen donning a casual and comfy look with a black top and jeans topped with a denim jacket. For hair, the actress chose a high bun with a cute blue ribbon on it. The star looks absolutely adorable in this latest ensemble.

Whether it is a photoshoot, a casual outing, or any other work project, Tamannaah Bhatia always seems to be in style. Just recently, the actress was seen in a special dance number in Varun Tej starrer Ghani. Her look for the track titled Kodthe deserves a special mention. Tamannaah Bhatia chose a sequinned crop top and skirt for the track. The actress also donned golden highlights and lush red lips are part of her attire. The actress was roped in the film just for his peppy number. The audience was appreciated her performance in the song, making it a huge success on social media.

Check out the pictures below:

Now, coming to her other appearances, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will also see Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada as leads.

Besides F3, Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.