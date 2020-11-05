Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant as she shares a glimpse of her busy day; See Pic

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a picture of her busy day on her Instagram story and the fans are very impressed. The actress is seen donning a t-shirt along with a mask.

The gorgeous diva Tamannaah Bhatia shared a picture on her Instagram story. The Petromax actress shared a glimpse of her busy day on her Instagram story and the fans are very impressed. The actress is seen donning a t-shirt with a mask on. The stunner enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Tamannaah Bhatia's fans and followers are always delighted to see her latest photos. The southern beauty looks breath-taking as she shared a photo of her busy day. On the work front, the actress featured in the blockbuster film called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The sultry siren Tamannaah Bhatia also featured in a chartbuster called Daang Daang in the super hit film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film featured Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The lead actor essayed the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. Tamannaah Bhatia featured in films like Petromax, Devi, F2: Fun and Frustration alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, Devi 2 and Ayan. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Seetimaarr.

Check out the photo

This film is helmed by ace director Sampath Nandi. The film will feature actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the character of Jwala Reddy. The makers of Seetimaarr shared the first look poster of the southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia some time back. The fans and film audiences gave the diva's first look a thundering response. The highly anticipated film helmed by filmmaker Sampath Nandi is touted to be a sports drama.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia is SPOTTED in Hyderabad after completing her quarantine and recovering from COVID 19)

