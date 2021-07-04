Tamannaah Bhatia looks ravishing from head to toe in a tulle sequined draped asymmetrical gown; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia decided to let her outfit do all the talking as she kept accessories to the minimum. Take a look!

Tamannaah Bhatia sure knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices. Be it on the red carpet or stepping out for brunch, Tamannaah Bhatia makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. The stunner, who is busy with the shooting of MasterChef Telugu, has treated us with another stunning look and we just can't get enough of it. One can see, Tam is looking ravishing in Dolly J designed ivory tulle sequined draped asymmetrical gown highlighted with Japanese cut-dana. The slit cut elevated the look!

Tamannaah Bhatia completed her look with open soft curls, pink eye-shadow, rosy cheeks and natural lip colour. Tamannaah decided to let her outfit do all the talking as she kept accessories to the minimum. She teamed up her stunning gown with a pair of strap heels. Styled by Sukriti Grover and makeup by Aanchal Khanna Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia is killing it in this gorgeous look.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperatures in deep plum crystal and beaded gown; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. She will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin in the male lead.

Tam has also resumed shooting of F3, a sequel to F2. Besides, she will also feature alongside Satya Dev for the Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film Love Mocktail titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

As earlier we reported, the Sye Raa actress will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's web series Yaari Dosti, which is set against the backdrop of friendship and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×