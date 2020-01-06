Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu, Namrata, Rashmika & Anil among others have a gala time as they party; View Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi and Devi Sri Prasad among others partied after the grand pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

After grand pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the cast and team of the movie had a gala time as they partied together and the pictures from the do are now doing rounds on the internet. For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen in a special song in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar, the female lead of the movie Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi and Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) among others had a fun time. The party called for double celebrations as aside from the movie trailer's launch, they all also celebrated Anil embracing fatherhood. He became a proud father to a son recently. Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter to announce the new member of Anil Ravipudi's family. He wrote, "It's a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! Congratulations to the proud parents...Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother "

Speaking of the movie's pre-release event, the same was a grand one with megastar Chiranjeevi gracing it as a chief guest. The trailer and music were being played at the event. Talking about the Anil Ravipudi directorial, the same follows the life of an army major Ajay Krishna and his family. While Vijayashanti is playing a significant role Prakash Raj is playing the role of an antagonist. Satya Dev, Ajay, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep Rawat, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Bandla Ganesh and others are also part of the action-comedy entertainer.

The highly anticipated movie is all set to release worldwide on January 11, 2020. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

