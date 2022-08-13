Tamannaah Bhatia makes heads turn with her classy look in a feather pink pantsuit at Melbourne

Tamannaah Bhatia is busy stealing the limelight at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She has been sharing glimpses of her sartorial choices from the event and we are awestruck. The actress looked gorgeous as ever as she made a statement with her power dressing in a pink pantsuit.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a head-turning worthy look in a pink pantsuit. The outfit features a father at the end of the blazer and pants, which added the right amount of glam to the classy look. She went for peach make up and left her tresses in soft curls for the event in Melbourne.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared another glam look in a white one-shoulder dramatic ball gown. She tied her into a hair bun and went for dewy makeup for over a top look. However, the actress made sure to stand out with no accessories at all. We must say what a beauty.

On Friday, Tamannaah made our day by posting a number of pictures of herself looking as stunning as ever while wearing a turquoise green chiffon saree. Tamannaah captioned her photos, “Miss B in her Bollywood avatar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. She also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

Recently, during an interactive session with fans on Twitter, Tamannaah Bhatia hinted at a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather. A fan asked if they can expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. The actress didn't deny it but in fact hinted that audiences will not be disappointed. She replied, "I promise you that you will not be disappointed." Well, if this turns out to be true, then it sure will be a visual treat watching the two best dances, Tamannaah and Chiranjeevi shake a leg together.

