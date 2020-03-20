Tamannaah Bhatia makes the most of her self quarantine time & practices yoga amid Coronavirus scare; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia spends her self-quarantine period practicing yoga in her garden amid the Coronavirus crisis. Check out her video.

The Coronavirus scare has taken a toll on everyone’s daily lives one way or the other. Countries have resorted to lockdowns and people have adopted self-quarantine and social distancing as precautionary measures to save themselves from getting infected by the deadly virus. Bollywood and the South film industry have also been affected amidst the prevailing situation. Shoots of TV shows, films, and web shows have been canceled and the release dates, promotions and screenings of numerous movies have been postponed.

Just like other people, the celebs have also resorted to self-isolation and have adopted various measures to stay confined at their homes. Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen making the most of her self-quarantine time practicing yoga in her garden. Clad in purple-colored athleisure, the actress perfectly dons certain yoga poses and doles out major fitness goals too. The actress goes completely de-glam and ties up her hair into a messy bun.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s video below:

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen alongside Gopichand and Bhumika Chawla in Seetimaarr. She has also been roped in to play the female lead in That is Mahalakshmi which is an official remake of the 2014 starrer Queen. Tamannaah will be venturing into Bollywood once again with the movie Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddique.

