Tamannaah Bhatia makes a statement in thigh high slit cut skirt and sequin bralette; Yay or Nay?

Anyone who has been following Tamannaah Bhatia since the beginning of her career would know that she has turned enough heads with her stunning looks. However, the actress has taken her fashion game a notch up and has treated us with another ravishing look by Rudraksh Dwivedi and we cannot stop talking about it.

One can see, the Sye Raa actress is sporting a thigh-high slit cut bodycon skirt teamed with a sequin bralette and this look of hers has made us fall in love with her all over again. Styled by Shaleena Nathani and makeup by Aanchal Khanna Kapoor, Tam completed her look with hair tied in a neat high knot, diamond earrings, and heels.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia raises glam quotient in a bodycon beige dress as she gets spotted in the city

Tamannaah Bhatia has an impeccable sense of fashion and she never shies away from experimenting with her style statement. What do you think about her this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Tam is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev and is hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.