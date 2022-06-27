Tamannaah Bhatia makes a strong case for metallic dresses as she gets papped in Mumbai; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai's Bandra last night. The diva looked irresistible in a metallic dress as she stepped out of a restaurant. Her chic look was completed with white sneakers and light makeup. A few days back, the F3 actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport. The diva opted for a blue floral Anarkali suit for her off-duty look and accessorised it with pink eye makeup and lipstick and also tied her hair into a sleek ponytail.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, the actor was asked if it was a conscious decision to incline towards South more than Bollywood, to which she replied, "I think for me, I always try to choose the best from the work given to me and Baahubali is the best decision out of all. There is no full-fledged way of functioning, but it is an instinct that takes you in the right or wrong directions. However, you can only rely upon your instinct and have to trust that. There are going to be times when it will work out, and at times it won't. I didn't consciously choose South films over Hindi but I chose project-wise. I never looked at any project as South or North Indian."

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

In the meantime, the star made her big red carpet debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. She made the fans go weak in the knees with her gorgeous ensembles.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has many exciting projects in the making right now. She will be a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial Babli Bouncer and Arunima Sharma's web series Jee Karda.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan spends a lazy Sunday and gives us a sneak peek of her fun time; PHOTOS