Tamannaah Bhatia mentions an inspirational quote said by late Sridevi as she shares a happy picture

Tamannaah Bhatia recovered from COVID-19 sometime back. The actress has now shared a picture on Instagram with a special caption.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans were worried when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks back. Not only the actress but her parents also contracted the deadly virus. However, the good news is that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star has completely recovered and is back to work again! A few hours earlier, she was also spotted at the Hyderabad airport while she geared up to jet off for some work. The actress has some interesting projects lined up in the coming times.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The stunning diva looks regal as she wears a royal blue pantsuit teamed up with a white front-button top and a pair of white sneakers. She also carries a black handbag along with her. What also grabs our attention is a quote mentioned by the actress in her caption that was said by late . It reads, “What you feel inside reflects on your face. So be happy and positive all the time.”

Check out the post below:

Talking about the same, Tamannaah writes, “Sometimes words of people you idolise remain with you forever!” and we definitely agree with her on this. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the sports drama titled Seetimaarr that also features Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana- ’s Andhadhun. Among her other projects is the movie Gurthunda Seethakalam. Tamannaah will also make her digital debut with The November Story.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

