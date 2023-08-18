Tamannaah Bhatia nails the rules of power dressing in a plunge-neck brown pantsuit; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked in Mumbai as she stepped out like a total boss lady. The actress slipped into a brown pantsuit and showed how to ace power dressing at its best. She went shirtless in a sleek blazer styled with a waistcoat and matching pants. The bold and confident outfit is perfect to stand like a boss lady in a crowd.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a blazer with shawl lapel collars, full-length sleeves, pockets, plunge V neckline, and figure-sculpting fitting. She paired up the blazer with match flared-leg pants. For the accessories, she went subtle with earrings and black and white heels. The actress left her tresses and opted for subtle makeup and her pink lips totally stood out.

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in a monochromatic pantsuit

Tamannaah Bhatia's Jailer and Bholaa Shankar

Tamannaah is all over the news for her song Kaavaalaa from Jailer. Her dance moves and expressions made the song a chartbuster and a huge hit on social media. She also played a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer. Her role was well appreciated by the audience. And Jailer is breaking records at the box office as well.

Along with Jailer, Tamannaah starrer Bholaa Shankar was also released on August 11. The film failed to impress the audience and received poor reviews. With Chiranjeevi as the male lead, the film directed by Meher Ramesh also features Keerthy Suresh. Reports state that the Chiranjeevi starrer will release in Hindi this month. Along with the announcement of the film’s Hindi-dubbed version’s release, another interesting fact is also coming out. It has been confirmed that Chiranjeevi’s voice will be dubbed by Jackie Shroff in the Hindi version.



Upcoming films

Apart from this, Tamannaah is currently busy shooting for Malayalam film Bandra with Dileep. Made under the direction of Arun Gopy, the filming of Bandra took place in Kerala’s Athirapally. Billed as an action thriller, apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep, the film will also see Dino Morea, Sarath Kumar, Sidhique, Rajeev Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, VTV Ganesh, Lena, Aryann Santosh, Darasing Khurana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sarath Sabha.

