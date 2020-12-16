Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on being called 'Milky Beauty,' doing roles on OTT platforms, hosting shows & more

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for her next movie with Gopichand which is Seetimaarr. Meanwhile, read below to know her further plans for the future.

When it comes to voicing opinions, Tamannaah Bhatia is always at the forefront and multiple instances prove the same. The stunning diva recently poured her heart out on Samantha Akkineni’s show Sam Jam and also opened up on many unknown facts related to her. For the unversed, the Baahubali star has been a part of the showbiz industry for almost 15 years and still continues to rule the hearts of the audience. That is purely because of her acting skills and beauty.

Recently, Tamannaah talked about her future plans in a talk show. Ask her about her future plans, the diva states that she wants to try different things. In short, the South actress wants to do roles that she has never done before. The Entertainment actress also expresses her desire to explore roles in OTT platforms while revealing that she has already signed a few projects for the same. She then talks about her plans of hosting shows with women in the spotlight.

Many are aware of the fact that a few people like to call the actress a ‘milky beauty.’ However, she does not like the same even if that is said with good intention. Talking about the same, Tamannaah says that she doesn’t understand the obsession with fair skin in the country. She also adds that calling someone milky because of her skin colour is something that is very wrong. As of now, the actress has some interesting projects lined up that include Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand and Gurtunda Seethakalam.

Credits :Times of India

