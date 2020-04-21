Tamannaah Bhatia pampers herself during lockdown as she applies a face pack before going off to sleep; PHOTO

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen striking a quirky expression post applying a face mask. Check it out.

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a huge fan base all over the country for all the obvious reasons. Apart from being a noted South actress, she has also appeared in a few Bollywood movies thereby garnering a loyal fan following in the Hindi film industry too. The Baahubali actress is known not only for showcasing her acting prowess in every movie, but also for her unique fashion choices and amazing style sense. It won’t be wrong to say that she nails everything with utmost demeanour.

As of now, everyone is confined to their homes because of the indefinite lockdown imposed across India. Tamannaah herself is sitting at home spending quality time with her loved ones. In the midst of all this, the actress has not forgotten to take care of herself which is evident from the latest picture that she has shared on Instagram. She is seen putting on a face mask while striking a quirky expression in the picture before going off to sleep. The Southern beauty is seen clad in a simple pink top and ties up her hair into a ponytail.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Tamanaah will be venturing back into Hindi movies again with Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and co-produced by Rajesh Bhatia. She will be then seen in the sports action drama Seetimaarr which also features Gopichand, Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sampath Nandi and is slated to be released on May 3, 2020. Tamannaah will also be seen in That is Mahalaxmi which is an official remake of the starrer Queen.

Credits :Instagram

