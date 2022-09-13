Tamannaah Bhatia proves she is a glamour queen as she gets spotted in the city in silver dress; PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Mumbai at a studio. The actress went for a glamorous look as she opted for the silver dress and made heads turn. She rounded off the look with subtle makeup with no accessories at all. The stunner added a touch of comfy to the glam look with white sneakers

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with her fashion diaries. Be it an ethnic ensemble or slaying the casual chic look or decking up in a pantsuit and looking like a million bucks in the glamorous attire, Tamannaah can do it all and more. The actress yet again managed to steal our attention with this stunning look, which only she can pull off with ease.