Tamannaah Bhatia pulls off the Pillow Challenge with Gucci belt like a boss

Taking to her Instagram space, Tamannah Bhatia shared a photo of herself performing the pillow challenge.

With the central government imposing lockdown across the country to contain the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, many celebrities are tagging each other on social media with various ‘challenges’. In that list, ‘Pillow Challenge’ is one of the most famous, with models and actors from across the world sharing their pictures with pillows as dress. Now, in that challenge, south star Tamannaah Bhatia has shared her photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen with a pillow as a dress and flaunting her Gucci belt while doing so.

In the photo, Tamannaah can be seen with her white pillow, black Gucci belt and bright red pumps. It can be noticed that her make up looks flawless with bright red lipstick. Following Paayal Rajput, now Tamannaah has joined the club of Quarantine Pillow Challenge. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia’s last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu. Besides Sarileru Neekevvaru, Tamannah was also seen in the historical drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which an ensemble of star cast including Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Nassar were seen playing lead roles.

She will reportedly be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach in her next film, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi. Talking about the film during an interview, she said that it has always been a dream for her to act in a film, where she would be able to showcase her dancing skills to the fullest. She stated that a film, which is based on any dance form has been her dream project.

