Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperatures in deep plum crystal and beaded gown; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a series of stunning pictures of herself in a red sequin dress by giving us major fashion cues. The photos are currently trending on social media.

Tamannaah is the gorgeous beauty of South Indian cinema who keeps stunning her fans with her charming personality and stellar performances on the big screen. She is often referred to as the milky beauty of Tollywood and carries a huge fan base all over the Telugu states. Along with her acting prowess, Tamannaah is also popularly known for her impeccable fashion sense. From dressing in the choices of gowns to wearing the most elegant saris, Tamannaah is always dressed to the nines, and we are currently crushing over her latest look.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and shared a series of stunning photos of herself in a deep plum sequin bodycon dress as she shot for Masterchef Telugu. This beautiful dress of Tamannaah is designed by International designer Zara Umrigar and styled by Sukriti Grover. The actress looks like an absolute diva and her glittery eye makeup adds an oomph factor to the entire look. She is giving us major fashion goals with these jaw-dropping photos. Sharing the photos, Tamannaah wrote, “It’s berry delicious". We are totally awestruck with Tamannaah’s entire look. The photos are currently trending on social media.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently shooting for the Telugu reality show, MasterChef Telugu. She will also be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Tamannaah will also feature alongside Satya Dev for the Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film, Love Mocktail, which is titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

