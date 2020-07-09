Tamannaah Bhatia to Rakul Preet Singh: ALL celeb approved ways to don co ord sets from birthdays to beaches

From Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh to Pooja Hegde, South beauties have always shared their love for co-ord sets. Take a look to take inspiration on how to rock a two-piece outfit.

There’s no better way to win anyone's heart with a stylish look in a co-ord outfit. It does speak volume about your unique style and personality. Twin-sets are currently one of the top trends in the fashion world. From casual co-ords to colourful fun co-ords, this fashion trend is favourite even among celebrities. Also, you have no excuses to wear this even at the beach. From Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh to Pooja Hegde, South beauties have always shared their love for co-ord sets. Take a look to take inspiration on how to rock a two-piece outfit.

Looking at some best co-ord sets and make your choice:

1. Kiara Advani:

Wearing all-white is not everyone's cup of tea but Kiara Advani slayed it effortlessly. On her birthday, the stunner wore a satin white skirt paired with a crop top, a Chanel belt bag from its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection and pointed-toe heels. The Kabir Singh actress completed her look minimal makeup, blush cheeks, and bright lip colour.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia:

Thinking of going overboard yet stylish for your first party post lockdown? Well, Tamannaah Bhatia's colourful co-ord set is perfect to take inspiration from. She paired her multicoloured prints pant with black crop top and a jacket from The Design Man Label. Grey-hued sneakers by Michael Kors, a pair of hoops and delicate neckpiece completed her look.

3. Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh effortlessly pulled off this one-sided off-shoulder top paired with a flowy skirt. We are totally crushing over this outfit and just can't wait to have such one in our wardrobe. The balloon sleeves make the outfit look even better!

4. Samantha Akkineni:

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly a water baby and her Instagram account is the best place to take some inspiration for beachwear outfits. Here's a look at her striped co-ordinated sets of a crop top and high-waist pants. Simple yet stylish!

5. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde shows us how to rock two-piece retro outfit in the best stylish way. Giving us major retro vibe, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress paired bell-bottom paired with a co-ord checkered blouse. Wavy hairstyle with huge hoop earrings and bright lip completed her look.

