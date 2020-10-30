Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh shower love and blessings on Kajal Aggarwal as she marries Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal's close friends from the film industry congratulated her on getting married to Gautam and commented on her bridal look.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are set to tie the knot and will be called as newlyweds in a while. The couple is getting married today in Mumbai and a few photos of the bride ahead of the wedding have surfaced on social media. Kajal shared a beautiful photo of herself and also shared a glimpse of lehenga before heading to take nuptial vows. She captioned the image as "Calm before the storm." Soon, fans started showering her with lovely comments and also sent best wishes on her new beginning with Gautam Kitchlu.

The Singham actress' close friends from the film industry also congratulated her on getting married and commented on her bridal look. BFF Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "God bless," along with kisses emotions. Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, commented, "Kaj..love love and lots of love to u both." Lakshmi Manchu and Sonu Sood also sent best wishes and comments on Kajal Aggarwal's beautiful look for the wedding. Isn't she looking happiest and the prettiest bride? Check it out below.

Last year, during a chat show, when host-actor Lakshmi Manchu had asked Kajal Aggarwal about the qualities she would want in her husband, Kajal Aggarwal had said, "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

Well, she has found her Mr Perfect!

Take a look at what Kajal Aggarwal's close friends have to say about her wedding look:

