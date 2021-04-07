Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and others share birthday CDP ahead of Stylish Star Allu Arjun's birthday
Allu Arjun will ring in his 38th birthday on 8th April and celebrations have already begun. Allu Arjun's fans have taken social media by storm by showering him with advance birthday wishes. Even Bunny's close friends and actors from the film industry have penned a heartfelt note for the Pushpa actor along with CDP. Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled stylish CDP of Allu Arjun and wrote, "Dearest @alluarjun, Wishing you a very happy birthday in advance..May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold.Here's the CDP to celebrate your birthday."
Rana Daggubati also wished Allu Arjun with a sweet advance birthday note on Twitter. The Baahubali star wrote, "It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of my closest friend Bunny. Have shared fond memories with him, and looking forward to many more." Sai Dharam Tej, Armaan Malik, Pragya Jaiswal and many others wished Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor with lovely birthday notes.
Take a look:
Dearest @alluarjun, Wishing you a very happy birthday in advance
May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold.
Here's the CDP to celebrate your birthday #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/R0OMK3yYPl
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 6, 2021
So happy to unveil the birthday CDP of stylish star and my Bunny ; hoping this year brings you many more milestones. @alluarjun #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/wgwKz2UOe1
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 6, 2021
It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of Stylish Star @alluarjun,
Wishing you a very happy bday in advance #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/HzO1rCyZMx
— Anjali (@yoursanjali) April 6, 2021
Super happy to be releasing the CDP to be celebrating @alluarjun Garu’s birthday, on April 8th. All love, no hate #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/4IsuZd3iBH
— Sid Sriram (@sidsriram) April 6, 2021
Really happy to launch the CDP of one of my favourites @alluarjun !!
Happy happy birthday in advance #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/x3Kt6leRFf
— Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) April 6, 2021
It’s a pleasure to launch the birthday CDP of my closest friend Bunny. Have shared fond memories with him, and looking forward to many more @alluarjun#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/M6c4m0uwCe
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 6, 2021
Here is the birthday CDP of my childhood buddy, Stylish Star @alluarjun. Btw he was a year senior to me in school. #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/NElEykDKDO
— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 6, 2021
Happy to launch the CDP to celebrate Stylish Star @alluarjun's birthday on April 8th. #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/833InDkjGA
— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) April 6, 2021
Talking about his upcoming film Pushpa, the film is being directed by Sukumar and it will release in all languages. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.
Based on red sandalwood smuggling, the upcoming Pan-India film will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Fahadh Faasil plays the role of an antagonist.