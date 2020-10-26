Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika to Kajal Aggarwal: All the colourful looks celebs sported this festive season

Since the festive season has kick-started, here's a look at top 5 South Indian actresses and their go-to style for it.

There is no second thought in Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia being among the few who will always be our go-to festival style icons. The stunners have been ruling the fashion world in their best stylish way and this festive season, they have cemented themselves as the queens of boho. Today, we have rounded up their latest festival looks that you can take a look at to get inspiration for minimalistic yet graceful styling.

Since the festive season has kickstarted, here's a look at top 5 South Indian actresses and their go-to style this festive season for a fuss-free celebration.

Take a look:

1. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to get married on October 30 looked stunning in a blue sharara suit for Dussehra celebrations with fiance Gautam. She completed her gorgeous look with chandbalis, minimal makeup and open soft hair curls.

2. Rashmika Mandanna: Known for her graceful and minimalistic style statement, Rashmika Mandanna picked a neutral tone salwar suit with gorgeous organza dupatta for this festive season. The Dear Comrade actress completed her look with beautiful beaded earrings and hair tied in a twisted bun. We are totally in love with this look!

3. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the spirit of the festive season in phulkari work sharara outfit by Sukriti & Aakriti. The outfit featuring an age-old craft of Phulkari with a bohemian and modern spin is perfect for a sangeet, Diwali or any wedding occasion that you are looking forward to.

4. Samantha Akkineni: For Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Dusshera special episode, Samantha Akkineni slayed in a pink zari saree. Making a style statement yet again in her festive look, Sam graced the show in a gorgeous zari pink saree that she accessorized with a choker and hair tied in a neat bun.

5. Raashi Khanna: Raashi Khanna picked a traditional cotton saree this Navaratri and paired it with a golden blouse. Matching glass bangles, silver neckpiece and gajra tied in loose hair completed her look. Sharing this look on Instagram, she wrote, "Every woman who awakens DEVOTION within is PARVATI..#celebratethegoddesswithin."

Which festive look has inspired you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×