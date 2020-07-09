Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS to rumours of rejecting a Ravi Teja film due to less remuneration

Tamannaah Bhatia during a recent interview opened up on the reports of rejecting a Ravi Teja film only because the remuneration was not what she expected.

Last month, many Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian celebrities showed their solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Social media users protested following the brutal death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th. South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia also took to Instagram and penned a note to sends a message of how 'All Lives Matter.' The actress shared a photograph of herself in which she had a black imprint of a hand on her face.

"Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld," she wrote along with the image. However, her social media protest did not go well with a section of people and they asked her to "educate about the issue first". Now in an interview, Bhatia reacted on the same and stated that she doesn't need to give any clarity to everyone's opinion of her opinion.

Tamannaah Bhatia during the same interview with TOI also opened up on the reports of rejecting a Ravi Teja film only because the remuneration was not what she expected. Reacting to the same, she said "My primary concern was to clarify that the rumour was completely baseless. The production house we were in touch with was appalled something like this had come out. In general, I’ve seen this negativity that comes out of nowhere, and it is so random that I don’t have an answer to why it is there." She further added, "Maybe two interviews were mixed up and put together, but for me, an actor’s worth is determined by the box office. If today, I’m able to rake in a certain amount of money at the box office, that will determine my financial worth. And producers are willing me to pay me a certain amount, it is not because I’m just asking for some random sum, but only because I’m worth that. Because, that is what my market value is. And that depends on my box office success and what has been developed over a period of time. Even I can’t ask for a certain sum and expected to be given it. I have to be worth it. The market should allow me to demand that sum which it does and hence, producers cast me in their films."

