Tamannaah Bhatia relives her childhood memories as she dusts out an old photo album; Watch VIDEO

The Coronavirus outbreak which has affected India too has called for an unavoidable lockdown across the country. Everyone has resorted to self-quarantine and are obliging with the directives of the lockdown period. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the film industry have also been doing the same as per the frequent posts that they are sharing on their respective social media handles. Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle which is relatable to all of us.

The actress who is also under home quarantine has dusted out an old photo album which is full of her childhood pictures. She happily shows off the pictures from the album in front of the camera and one can figure out the ecstasy on her face as she revisits her priceless moments from the past. Here’s what she writes, “While decluttering today, I came across an album full of my childhood photos. And then I spent the remaining time just reliving those priceless moments.”

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest post below:

On the professional front, Tamannaah has a whole lot of movies lined up for this year. She will be venturing into Bollywood again with Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddique. The actress has been roped in opposite Vishnu Manchu in Seetimaarr. She will then star in That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 movie Queen starring in the lead role. However, given the present circumstances, the release dates for some of these movies might get delayed.

