Tamannaah Bhatia REPEATS her exact airport look for a meeting and does it like a pro

Besides being known for her work in films, Tamannaah Bhatia has always managed to turn enough heads with her style statement. Be it at the airport or attending an event, the Sya Raa actress never fails to grab attention with her stunning appearances. Of late, Tamannaah's fashion choices are the talk of the town.

Earlier today, Tamannaah was spotted wearing a green bralette teamed with baggy distressed denim jeans and an orange bomber jacket. She completed her look with silver sneakers and her favourite Chanel bag worth Rs 4.4 lakh. However, her look for the meeting today has managed to leave a impression.

Here's why:

Tamannaah Bhatia was very recently spotted at the airport wearing the same outfit. The stunner wore the same green bralette and a pair of baggy distressed denim jeans. Not a big change in her previous and current look.

Well, Tamannaah has repeated her outfit and she has clearly pulled it off with utmost confidence. Tamannaah Bhatia is surely setting the right meaning of sustainability and ethical fashion.

A lot of celebrities hesitate to repeat their outfits but Tam is making it look like a cool trend. To note, while repeating an outfit has always been a big deal, Hollywood celebs like Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton have done it way before.

Something which was once considered taboo in the fashion world is slowly becoming the 'it' thing and it's super cool.

