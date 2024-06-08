Tamannaah Bhatia resonates with all girls who hate dressing up; shares PHOTOS from her not-so-glam days

Pan-Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, Aranmanai 4. Apart from her exceptional performances on-screen, the diva is also quite active on social media. Often, Tamannaah shares her life updates with her fans and well-wishers.

On a similar note, the Paiyaa actress shared candid pictures on her Instagram that went viral in no time.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares life updates on Instagram; ditches glam avatar

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her official Instagram account to share a series of photos and a video, offering glimpses of her life. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Life vs me.’’

Check out her Instagram post here:

The first video captured a playful side of Tamannaah as she hilariously took to the treadmill. Clad in comfortable and casual gym clothes, she exuded grace and humor.

In the second picture, she resonated with every girl out there who hates dressing up with her laid-back and effortless style. Tamannaah can be seen wearing cute beachy shorts with a grey t-shirt and a black jacket.

Moreover, Tamannaah treated her fans to two more pictures of herself. The first image captured her in a relaxed and casual moment at a restaurant. Perhaps she was enjoying a meal with friends or simply taking a moment to unwind from her busy schedule.

In the other photo, she can be seen posing for a selfie in her car.

Despite her immense success, Tamannaah reflected and shared relatable aspects of her personality, which sets her apart from the rest of the industry.

What's next for Tamannaah Bhatia?

The actress was last seen in the Tamil horror comedy film Aranmanai 4, helmed by Sundar C. The film also features Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, and more in crucial roles. The horror comedy was released on May 3, 2024.

The Jailer actress will also be seen in the Bollywood film Vedaa and is touted to make a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Rao’s Stree 2.

Apart from that, Bhatia also has Odela 2. The supernatural thriller film directed by Ashok Teja will also feature Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.