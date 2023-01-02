Tamannaah Bhatia responds to wedding rumours in THIS throwback post and it is witty

Putting the rumor mills to rest, the Baahubali actress took to the story section of her Instagram handle. The diva shared a video dressed up as a man, along with the caption, "Introducing my businessman husband..."

While movie buffs want to know everything about their beloved stars, one question that has been on the mind of Tamannaah Bhatia fans is when is she getting married? While the fans have been curious about this for a long time now, the F3 star has made it clear time and again that marriage is not on the cards for her at the moment. A couple of months back in November 2022 rumors were doing rounds that the stunner will be tying the knot with a businessman soon.

Prior to this, back in 2019, the Devi 2 star revealed during an interview that she has given her parents the responsibility of finding a suitable match for her. She further informed that her mother is already searching for a match.

Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Now, Tamannaah Bhatia has once again made headlines because of her alleged relationship with Darlings actor Vijay Varma. A video of the New Year festivities of the newest couple in town is doing rounds on social media. The lovebirds can also be seen locking lips in the clip. While Vijay Varma looked dapper in his white shirt, the actress sizzled in a hot pink outfit. While the two are yet to officially announce their relationship, movie buffs have already started rooting for them.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's love story

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first met each other on the sets of Lust Stories 2, and according to the reports, their professional association brought them close.

Financed by the streaming giant Netflix, Lust Stories 2 will reportedly be premiering by the first quarter of 2023. The official release date for the second installment of the popular anthology series is yet to be announced. The show will incorporate four short films, helmed by directors R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Tamannah Bhatia's upcoming projects

In addition to this, the actress will also play the female lead in the forthcoming Mollywood drama titled Bandra. The project will also mark actor Dileep's debut in Mollywood. Made under the direction of filmmaker Arun Gopy, the venture is touted to be an action thriller. Aside from Tamannah Bhatia, and Dileep Bandra, the venture will also feature Dino Morea, Sarath Kumar, Rajeev Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, VTV Ganesh, Lena, Aryann Santosh, Darasing Khurana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles, along with others.

