Tamannaah Bhatia returns from her Maldives vacay, papped in a blue tracksuit at airport; PICS

Following a lavish vacation in the Maldives, Tamannaah Bhatia has returned to the bay. The F3 actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport post her foreign trip. She was papped wearing a sky blue co-ord tracksuit sans makeup. The star met the paparazzi flaunting her dazzling smile.

Recently, Tamannaah raised the fashion quotient with her sizzling photos in swimwear from the Maldives vacay. She was seen flaunting her toned body as she posed on a beautiful island. The actress also dropped a few stills flaunting her charming looks as she witnessed the sunset. Posting these chic pics, the star wrote, "Wandering but never lost." The netizens could not get their eyes off these high-glam sneak peeks and showered the posts with lovely comments. The actress keeps treating her fans with updates from her personal and professional life.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah is completing the shoot for her comedy ride, F3. She is working alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada in the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. This fun outing is said to be out on 27 May. Moreover, the actress also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev lined up for release. The project is the official retelling of the Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. Her other appearances include a special dance number in Varun Tej led Ghani. This peppy track called Kodthe will have the music composed by ace composer S Thaman. Besides this, the star will also play the heroine in Madhur Bhandarkar's Hindi flick Babli Bouncer.

