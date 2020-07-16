Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she found a way to be more responsible & opt for a sustainable lifestyle

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she learnt a lot about living a more sustainable life. The southern diva reportedly said that when the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed in the country, she had ample time in her hands to do things that she never did before.

But, now, the sultry siren states that she has managed to find a more sustainable way to living. The stunning actress also states that she has made her home less cluttered than before. The actress also adds that she learnt more about cooking and how it is important to clean the kitchen more often than what she thought initially. On the work front, the south siren, will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future.

The actress featured in films like Devi 2, Petromax, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and also did a special dance number in the Mahesh Babu flick called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The song was called Daang Daang and featured Mahesh Babu and the gorgeous diva Tamannaah Bhatia shaking a leg to the foot tapping number.

