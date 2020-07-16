  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she found a way to be more responsible & opt for a sustainable lifestyle

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she learnt a lot about living a more sustainable life. The southern diva reportedly said that when the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed in the country, she had ample time in her hands to do things that she never did before.
Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia,SouthTamannaah Bhatia reveals she found a way to be more responsible & opt for a sustainable lifestyle
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per news reports, the south siren, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she learnt a lot about living a more sustainable life. The southern diva reportedly said that when the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed in the country, she had ample time in her hands to do things that she never did before. The actress who featured in the horror comedy Petromax, said that she learnt how to cook Sindhi dishes among many other things. The gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia further adds that she did not even know where basic stuff like sugar and tea powder was in the kitchen.

But, now, the sultry siren states that she has managed to find a more sustainable way to living. The stunning actress also states that she has made her home less cluttered than before. The actress also adds that she learnt more about cooking and how it is important to clean the kitchen more often than what she thought initially. On the work front, the south siren, will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future.

The actress featured in films like Devi 2, Petromax, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and also did a special dance number in the Mahesh Babu flick called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The song was called Daang Daang and featured Mahesh Babu and the gorgeous diva Tamannaah Bhatia shaking a leg to the foot tapping number.

Credits :timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement