Tamannaah Bhatia reveals three prospective grooms if she was to have a swayamvar: Hrithik, Vicky & Prabhas

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, recently spoke about the actors he wants to see as her prospective groom if she ever had a swayamvar.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry and there are no doubts about it. The diva is known to be a powerhouse of talent and enjoys a massive fan following. Interestingly, Tamannaah has a knack of hitting the headlines, be it for her acting prowess, airport looks or her fashion statements. Besides, the rumours about her link ups and wedding also make her the centre of attraction time and again. After all, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress happens to be one of the most eligible bachelorettes in the industry.

And while fans are quite ecstatic about the Baahubali actress’ wedding, Tamannaah recently spoke about her swayamvar. This happened during a recent interview wherein she was quizzed about three actors who she would like to have as her prospective grooms if she ever had a swayamvar. Interestingly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was quick to respond to the question and named , Vicky Kaushal and Prabhas. Apparently, Tamannaah has a huge crush on each of the actors and she has been quite vocal about it.

To recall, Tamannaah, who is known to have a no kissing contract for her project, had also made the heads turn after she mentioned about bending the no kissing rule for Hrithik Roshan. "I don't kiss on screen, basically. So, that's actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan... yay! I would, I would," she was quoted saying. We wonder what Hrithik, Prabhas and Vicky have to say about Tamannaah’s statement.

